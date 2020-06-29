Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

