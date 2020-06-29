Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16,123.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.