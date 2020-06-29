Comcast Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 16,123.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

