Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 50 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

