Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 96,401 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,401 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SkyWest by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SkyWest by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

