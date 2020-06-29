Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.14% of Oxford Industries worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 82.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.20. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

