Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

