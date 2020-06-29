Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

TPVG opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

