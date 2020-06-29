Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xylem worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $9,494,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.