Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYGR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.