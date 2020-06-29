Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

