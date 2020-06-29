Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 144,230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 315.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE AOS opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

