Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 421,000 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

