Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 29,055 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.80% of Quotient worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Quotient by 78.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other news, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.67. Quotient Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.