Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $212.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.91. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $217.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

