Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE CNK opened at $11.39 on Friday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

