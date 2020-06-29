Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $62.00 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

