Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Announces $1.42 Annual Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.4187 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Chunghwa Telecom has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.