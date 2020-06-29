China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

