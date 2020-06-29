China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

CHL stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

