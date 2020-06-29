China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson raised shares of China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

