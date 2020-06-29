Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Financial Review

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Central Federal and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Federal and OptimumBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.10 $9.60 million N/A N/A OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.21 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 18.88% 14.23% 1.15% OptimumBank -22.12% -20.58% -1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Federal beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

