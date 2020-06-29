Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

AIH opened at $6.11 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

