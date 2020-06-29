Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106,024 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $86.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

