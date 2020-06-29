Brokers Set Expectations for Accenture Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

ACN opened at $212.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

