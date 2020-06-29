Brokerages Set SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) PT at $50.83

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPX by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 455,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $22,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPX by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 3,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 328,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPX by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

