Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $75.42

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.15 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

