Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.08. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.