Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.19). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. DNB Markets lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $6.86 on Monday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

