Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to announce $11.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.72 million and the highest is $11.26 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $54.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $56.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FPI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

FPI stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

