Brokerages Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.12 Million

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report sales of $63.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.25 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $83.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $280.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.01 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

