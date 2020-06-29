Bombardier’s (BDRBF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.69.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.