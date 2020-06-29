Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (BHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.54 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Boc Hong Kong’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.37.

Shares of Boc Hong Kong stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. Boc Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Boc Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

