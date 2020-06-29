BMO Capital Markets Trims Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price to $11.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

