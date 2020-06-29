Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.10% of Bloom Energy worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

