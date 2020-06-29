Big Lots, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Big Lots stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.