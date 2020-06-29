BidaskClub Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to “Hold”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.