BidaskClub Downgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Hold

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVL. ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

