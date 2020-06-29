BidaskClub Downgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,114 shares of company stock valued at $68,294,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

