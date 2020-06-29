BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

