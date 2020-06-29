Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

ROYMY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.87. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

