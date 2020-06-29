Barclays Raises 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,120

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,015 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($14.25) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

III has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 852 ($10.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($12.40) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,189 ($15.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.52.

3i Group (LON:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.96)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.24).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

