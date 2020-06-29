Barclays Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Equal Weight

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.55. BRF has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in BRF by 49.5% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 3,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BRF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRF by 876.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

