Barclays Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

