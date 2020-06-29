Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

