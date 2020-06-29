Axa Trims Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Axa trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.