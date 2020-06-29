Axa Purchases 254 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Axa lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

TIF stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

