Axa Grows Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Axa lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Linde comprises 2.3% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axa owned approximately 0.51% of Linde worth $463,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 30.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,160,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

NYSE LIN opened at $206.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

