Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NYSE AVT opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avnet by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Avnet by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

