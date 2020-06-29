AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 266.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Jack in the Box worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.